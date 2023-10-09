Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Being a mom or becoming a mom can be very hard on the body but founder of Get Mom Strong, Ashley Nowe is helping everyone normalize real bodies and help moms prioritize healthy bodies. When Ashley had her twins and suffered from some pretty intense post-partum symptoms, she found out that 2 out of 3 women experience the same type of thing. After she healed her own body, she wondered why more women aren’t being taught how to heal their bodies after having a baby. Her advice for new moms who want to get back into working out is to take it slow. She thinks that bounce back culture puts so much pressure on women and that taking things one step at a time is so much better on the body. Ashley is a big advocate for women utilizing their deepest core. She says that women spend so much time sucking in their stomachs when they should be breathing deep into their stomachs to build that support. Once women start to breathe properly it can help with everyday tasks and reduce things like back pain. For more information, you can check out Ashley’s website getmomstrong.com.