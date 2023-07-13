Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

When it comes time to getting Medicare there are so many options that it may get confusing. The goal of Associated Advisors Group is to build personal relationships with clients and give them the best insurance possible. Owner of Associated Advisors Group Jesse Schwartz believes that they are the best option because they have the ability to provide a personal relationship with clients better than big insurance brokers and agencies. Jesse knows that we have all dealt with trying to solve a problem with an 800 number and it becomes difficult if you are speaking with multiple people. There is comfort in a familiar voice that can put anyone at ease. Associated Advisors Group offers educational Medicare meetings year-round to help those who are new to Medicare. They also offer special enrollment periods year-round. To learn more about Associated Advisors Group, you can visit their website at stateline65.com.