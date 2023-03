Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We absolutely love talking to the contestants from The Masked Singer and tonight we get to talk to Alexa Bliss from the WWE! Alexa was the Axolotl this season and getting to participate really meant a lot to her. She shared that she has always had a fear of singing and used to be embarrassed to sing, so getting to sing on a big stage without anyone knowing who she is was fun to do. You can watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday night on FOX39.