Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re at Backyard Grill and Bar in Loves Park, IL for our next stop on our search for the Stateline’s Best Appetizer. Owner Rich Schmidt says that they have a wide variety of appetizers, but they chose three that they think are the best. Starting off they have the crispy onion rings with ranch. The onion rings are coated with a beer batter that they make daily. One of the most popular appetizers at Backyard Grill and Bar are the Schmitty wings. These wings are tossed in a buffalo sauce, thrown on the grill, and then seasoned with Cajun seasoning. Rich says that these wings are super popular, and they were created when a customer requested to have their wings thrown on the grill one day. Michelle says that you can totally taste that there is something special about the way that they are made. She also tried the fried mushrooms and loved them. Backyard Grill and Bar has been open for over 26 years and they offer daily specials. You can visit them at 6473 N 2nd St, Loves Park IL. If you think Backyard Grill and Bar has the Stateline’s Best Appetizer you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12:00pm Tuesday, August 8 here.

Sponsored By Backyard Grill and Bar