Famous Tik Toker Bailey Spinn is making the transition to music, and she is celebrating her new EP. She says that it was hard at first to release music because people tried to push her into the box of content creator. Bailey started off by incorporating her music into her content so that her fans could get eased into it. She always loved music and was really into musical theatre as a kid. When she was young she wanted to learn everything from the trombone to the guitar. You can check out her EP on Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora.