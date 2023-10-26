Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Halloween is a great time to get creative with baking, so Baketivity is offering their Halloween collection. We’ve made the ‘Boo-tiful Bat Brownies’ which turned out adorable and delicious. Baketivity Baking Kits sends you all the dry ingredients and you only need to provide butter and eggs for this recipe. Baketivity also offers Monster Cupcakes and Slime Donuts for Halloween along with their year-round subscriptions. Order your own kits by heading to baketivity.com. Also, Scott Leber and Regan Holgate are giving us a sneak peek into everything we’ll be able to see in Overtime tomorrow at 11:00pm on FOX39.