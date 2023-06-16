Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Taminique is exploring yet again another place in Rockford. This week she heads to Baker Street Burgers, located in Edgebrook Shops. This one-of-a-kind burger shop was named by Yelp as one of the Top 100 Burger Places in America! Betsy and Randy Baker, shop owners, opened the burger shop almost 6 years. The goal was to open a burger-focused restaurant that not only had great service but fabulous cocktails, and a great selection of whiskey and craft brews on hand. The menu changes about 3 to 4 times a year with 3 specials introduced every week. Taminique is trying their Crab Rangoon and Peach BBQ Brisket Burger. You can take a look at their menu before you stop in at https://bakerstreetburgers.com/.