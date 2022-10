Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We couldn’t be more excited to be talking to former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon. His book ‘The Book of Joe’ that he wrote with Tom Verducci is out now and he is telling us all about it. The book explores his life and long career in baseball. Joe tells us how he’s been offered to do a book before, but it wasn’t until now that he thought he had a full story to tell. He even takes the time to answer questions from Michelle’s nephews and to tell us his favorite wine.