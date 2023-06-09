Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re at our final stop for the Stateline’s Best BBQ at Batchz BBQ in Machesney Park. Batchz BBQ owner, Josh Smith shares that they have only been open for a year, but they seem to have hit their stride. Josh is serving us the delicious Beefy mac and cheese along with their grilled cheese. Their beefy mac comes in both regular and spicy. He says that the grilled cheese is a fan favorite. Josh said his friends encouraged him to open his business because he was always making recipes and grilling. Their brisket is cooked for 14 hours. If you think that Batchz BBQ has the best BBQ in the Stateline you can vote for them once and hour, every hour on each device until 12:00pm on Tuesday June 13 at GoodDayStateline.com.