Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Rockford Police Department is actively recruiting, and you might be a perfect match! The Rockford Police Department is having their recruitment for entry level until June 30 and recruitment for laterals until September 1. Recruitment Officer Katy Statler is here to explain the benefits to joining the Rockford Police. She shares that the power test standards have changed for Illinois which can make it easier for people to become officers if they want to. She also mentioned that the pay for entry level positions has increased. The Rockford Police Department offers plenty of opportunities to advance from the entry level positions. They will be out at Hononegah High School for recruiting on June 24 and June 25. They will also be at Peak Fitness on Perryville on June 27. You can learn more about how to become a police officer for the Rockford Police Department by heading to rpdwantsyou.com.