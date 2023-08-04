Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love getting to pick the brain of beauty gurus and tonight celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson is telling us about his current favorite trends in beauty. Kicking things off he says that youthful fluffy brows are huge right now and he loves the eyebrow gel from Eyeko. He also recommends the Elf brow gel. Beau is also showing off self-tanners, eyeshadow, and skincare. He wants to give a big shout out to JC Penny for creating an inclusive space with their beauty department. Beau especially loves the Thirteen Lune line that supports BIPOC beauty products.