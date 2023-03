Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Rockford Career College has a big focus on their various programs but a huge focus for them is their students. President of Rockford Career College Mike O’Herron is breaking down the student life cycle and what students can expect during their time at RCC. Mike expresses that they really care about the students, and they take the time to get to know the student on an individual level. You can become a student at RCC by heading to rockfordcareercollege.edu.