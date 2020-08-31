Become a trauma informed community with a special Trauma 101 training

What is trauma, and how do we experience it as a community? The Winnebago County Health Department is working to create a trauma informed community, focusing on violence prevention, mental and behavioral health. Lori from Children’s Home and Aid stops by to tell us about their special Trauma 101 training and how to sign up. The virtual training is for anyone who wants to learn how to recognize and handle trauma in individuals. Trauma 101 training is on Thursday, Sept. 10. to register for a time, please email tic@wchd.org or visit winnebagotraumainformed.com.