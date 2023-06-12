Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You may be thinking about doing some outdoor projects this summer but before you start digging you should call JULIE Inc. JULIE stands for Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators and they are a not-for-profit dedicated to keeping Illinois safe.

Damage Prevention Manager David Van Wy says that half a million lines get damaged annually because people fail to call a service like JULIE. He also shares that fences are the number one project to cause damage. Calling JULIE is a free service and it’s important to call JULIE because it is such a simple way to avoid damaging underground utility lines during an outdoor project.

Contacting JULIE is as easy as pressing three numbers. To call JULIE all you need to do is call 811 for the state of Illinois. David wants everyone to double check and call the correct number for your state. You can also head online to fill out a request by visiting illinois1call.com.