Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Beloit Health System is gearing up for the 3rd annual Pulling for Hospice event and they want you to join! Pulling for Hospice is an event where teams of 10 compete in a fire truck pull and all of the proceeds go to benefit Beloit Regional Hospice. The event will be held on Sunday June 11 at the Beloit Clinic parking lot from 11:00am-3:00pm. In addition to the Fire Truck Pull there will be food trucks, children’s activities, mechanical fuzzy pig races, and raffles. Tom Finley shares that most people are afraid of hospice but everyone who has dealt with hospice, loves hospice. Make sure to register your team at beloithealthsystem.org/pullingforhospice.