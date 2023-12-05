Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re back for another GDS Teacher Check In and Harlem High School Culinary teacher Erin Watson shares why culinary classes are so important to high schoolers. Erin shares that when it comes to kids wanting to get into the restaurant industry, college isn’t always the next step so it’s nice that they have access to a foods class in high school. She is very confident in her student’s abilities as future restaurant workers. She never intended to teach when she was young, but it is obvious that she has made an incredibly positive impact on her student’s lives. If you know a teacher you would like for us to check in with, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.