We have a familiar face for our next stop on our search for the Stateline’s Best Tacos. The Taco Shop 815 won our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck and now they’re back to see if they have the Stateline’s Best Tacos. Their most popular items include their pizzabirria, ramenbirria, and of course their tacos. Their tacos have five choices of meat including chicken, steak, al pastor, birria, and chorizo. Make sure to check them out at 6125 E State St, Rockford, IL or order online at thetacoshop815.com. If you think that The Taco Shop 815 has the best tacos in the Stateline, then you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until 12pm May 9th here.