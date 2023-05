Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Betsy Brandt is most known for playing Marie on the high stakes drama Breaking Bad but she is taking on a new role in the show Accused on FOX39. The show focuses on topical crime stories and each episode takes on a brand-new story. We of course had to ask Betsy if she enjoys purple as much as her character Marie and she says that she doesn’t like purple at all! You can check out Accused on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on FOX39.