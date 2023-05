Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, people have noticed that Beyonce has a pretty notable intern with her on tour. Natalia Bryant was listed on the tour credits, and it got Twitter buzzing. Also tonight, Martha Stewart has gotten quite a few messages from men after her Sports Illustrated cover and American Idol has announced a winner. Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.