Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Beyonce shocked some fans by showing up to Taylor Swift’s Era’s Movie premiere. Taylor posted a video of the two of them sitting in the theater and throwing popcorn. Taylor also thanked Beyonce for her influence. Also tonight, Christina Aguilera announced a Las Vegas residency. She says that it will be intimate, seductive, and sophisticated. Finally, Jada Pinkett Smith’s new book Worthy comes out on Tuesday and it includes her rendition of what happened at the 2022 Oscars. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.