Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—-

The writers and actors strike has been in affect for months now and actor Billy Porter is saying that he has had to sell his house because of it. Billy says that he was supposed to be in a new movie and new tv show but he doesn't know when he can work again. Also tonight, Jamie Foxx was seen playing pickleball with Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson. Finally, tonight, could we be getting new music from NSYNC? Well, Justin Timberlake wished his former bandmate JC Chasez a happy birthday on Instagram and included a photo of the two of them in the studio that looked very recent.