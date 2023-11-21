Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

RPL Nordlof Center is ready to kick off the second annual 815HORTS next weekend and Academy Award nominee Bing Liu plans to premiere his new short film ‘What The Hands Do’ at the event. The film is about two rock climbers who fell in love in Mexico and then moved to Los Angeles to do all sorts of social justice work. Bing says that it is an amazing film about collective action, community, and what we can do when we all come together. Filming the short film took much longer than Bing originally expected. It was supposed to be filmed in five days but due to some unforeseen circumstances, it actually took them six months to finish. While it may have been an inconvenience, Bing shares that it gave them something really special. He chose to premiere his film at 815HORTS because he loves when people do things for the Rockford community, and he is excited that there is an event revolving around film happening in Rockford. A project that he’s really excited about is a museum project in San Francisco with an organization called Futures Without Violence. He says that the project revolves around those who have experienced violence and the unique ways they are trying to end the cycles of violence. 815HORTS will be taking place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 3:00pm-10:00pm at the RPL Nordlof Center. For more information, please visit 815horts.com.