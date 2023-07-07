Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Early education is vital to a child’s success and Birth to Five Illinois works with families to connect them with the right resources for early childhood education. Family and Community Engagement Specialist Kelly McNeal is sharing the importance of those resources.

Kelly serves region 4 which includes Winnebago and Boone counties. She believes that it’s important to work closely with the community to identify the struggles that families might be facing.

Birth to Five Illinois offers a family council that meets once a month to discuss the barriers families are dealing with. To learn more about Birth to Five Illinois and the resources they offer the community, please visit birthtofiveil.com.

