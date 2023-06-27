Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love seeing everything Emily Sotakoun from 97ZOK gets up to. Recently, she enjoyed dinner on the dock over at Prairie Street. Emily’s favorite part about dinner on the dock is the drinks and live music. She also got to play a birthday prank on her manager at work. It was his birthday, so the radio station went and TP’d his office. Michelle and Emily point out that it is such a good and harmless prank. Emily also went to a lake house in Belvidere for her cousin’s graduation party. Emily also just had a birthday! We can’t wait to see what she does next.