We remember Blake Lively’s iconic Met Gala look from 2022 but it is now on display at London’s ‘Crown to Couture’ exhibit. Blake went to the exhibit and didn’t like how it was being displayed so she jumped over the rope to show how the dress transformation was. Also tonight, Barbie is getting a theme park! Mattel Adventure Park is being opened in Glendale, Arizona near State Farm Stadium. The park is expected to open next year. Finally, tonight, Ed Sheeran stopped to sing karaoke in Nashville after he did a show. Instead of singing his own songs he sang Backstreet Boys and One Direction. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.