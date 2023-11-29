Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Bo Chaney is the author of The Adventures of Rob and Rocky series, and he is excited to be expanding the series with a coloring book. He released the first book ‘The Adventures of Rob and Rocky’ in 2018 to expose kids to different career options. There are now three books in the series including a coloring book. Bo’s goal with the coloring book is to teach kids about what firefighters do while also allowing them to express themselves through art. He also tells us that there will be a coloring contest. These books and coloring books would make great holiday gifts for the kids in your life! To shop all The Adventures of Rob and Rocky series head to the website, robandrocky.com. Bo also joins in on our candy cane toss game for Game Day. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!