Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Volo Museum is inviting everyone to step back in time to April 14, 1912, for the ‘Tribute to the Tragedy’ Titanic exhibit. This exhibit will take you through the history and artifacts of the Titanic along with the stories of the passengers that made their voyage on the ship.

You can get a sense of what the Titanic passengers went through like feeling how cold the water was and how hard it was to walk on deck while the ship was sinking. Visitors can even purchase a fate card to learn about a passenger and see if they lived or not.

The exhibit includes historic clothes, cars, antiques, and more. There will also be a short film in the Titanic Theater where visitors can get a better understanding of what happened on the Titanic. The collection of cars at the exhibit are worth $5 million and they range from 1885 to 1912.

The exhibit is a quiet area and visitors are encouraged to speak softly so that everyone can have a meaningful experience. Tickets are $14.95 for those who have combined their tickets with another exhibit or are members and tickets are $19.95 for non-members and Titanic-only visitors. The exhibit can only hold about 30 people/hour, so the tickets are time and date specific.

To learn more about ‘The Titanic: A tribute to the tragedy’ exhibit at the Volo Museum, please visit volocars.com/the-attraction/titanic. You also have your chance to win a family four pack to the Volo Museum when you answer our Fan of the Week question on Facebook.