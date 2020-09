While many events for 2020 have been cancelled, they’re all being rescheduled for 2021! The Twisted Tulip is a new event venue in the area that is booking now for 2021 dates! Deb and Kiryn show us how their venue can be customizable for anyone’s tastes with their many rental decor options and Michelle gets a crash course in table setting.

To see their gallery or to find more information, visit thetwistedtulipevents.com.