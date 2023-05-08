Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week is National Prevention Week and the Boone County Drug Prevention Coalition wants to get high school students involved in substance abuse prevention. The BCDPC is offering a $500 scholarship to Boone County high school seniors through an essay based on substance abuse prevention. The scholarship deadline is on May 12 and students can head to bcdpc.org for more information. The BCDPC also has a youth council that focuses on substance abuse prevention as well as overall wellness and mental health. The youth council is now a part of the Illinois Human Performance Project. The Illinois Human Performance Project is a program that gives students the tools to create positive change. Jenna Poole is a former member of the BCDPC Youth Council, and she shares that it was an amazing experience for her. To learn more about the Illinois Human Performance Project, head to ilhpp.org.