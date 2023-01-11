Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Healthy habits week is a great time to focus in on how to get and stay healthy. Dr. Tamika Henry has dedicated her career to keeping the whole body healthy rather than just catering to symptoms. Dr. Henry really prioritizes in finding the root cause of a problem. She investigates things like diet and immune system to examine where the symptoms are coming from. She encourages everyone to visit a functional medicine doctor to check out their health. For more information head to unlimitedhealthinstitute.com