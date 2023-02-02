Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Rom-coms are coming back in full force and that includes a new movie called ‘Daughter of the Bride’ coming to select theaters on February 3rd. One of the stars of the movie Halston Sage is sharing all the details for this fun movie with us. Halston says that she had so much fun filming and was so excited to work with Marcia Gay Harden. She hopes that everyone can sit back and enjoy this fun, lighthearted movie about love. ‘Daughter of the Bride’ will be in theatres tomorrow, but it will also be available to watch on demand.