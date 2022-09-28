Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It has been a long time coming but the Rockford Public Library is officially on its way. Anthony Scandroli, the VP of Operations at Scandroli Construction Co. guides us through the process and the timeline of the project. He says that the projected completion date is the fourth quarter of 2023. We also spoke to Bridget Finn, marketing director, who tells us all the exciting things the library will offer from a gallery, conference rooms, and river side terraces. We are so excited for all the great things this library has to offer and we will be keeping up with the progress.