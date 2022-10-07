Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s hard enough to go through cancer treatment but it can be even more difficult to manage the little things in life we need to take care of ourselves. Tonight, we’re lucky enough to speak to a breast cancer survivor who created a company to help those in cancer treatment. Kellie Whitton created Carakit because while she was receiving treatment for breast cancer, she realized that even small responsibilities such as picking something up from the store were much harder than they had been before treatment. Carakit strives to provide cancer patients with packages of self-care items that help give them luxury and comfort during their treatment. These packages include things like blankets, essential oils, loungewear, and more. Kellie even mentioned including a lint roller because it helps smooth down stubbled hair after shaving. Kellie believes from her experience that it really is the little things that can make something as awful as cancer more manageable.

