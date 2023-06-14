Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

One of our favorite parts about Wednesdays is that we get to try delicious wines from Massbach Ridge Winery for Wine Wednesday! This week we are trying the Massbach Reserve wine.

This wine is a dry full-bodied red that is oak aged. It is made from red estate grown Fronenac grapes. It has a smoky aroma that brings out the oak of the smooth red wine.

It is recommended that this wine is paired with a ribeye steak making this the perfect wine for any Father’s Day cookouts you have planned for this weekend.

You can get this wine and every other Wine Wednesday wine by heading to Massbach Ridge Winery. They are located at 8837 South Massbach Rd, in Elisabeth, Il. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.