A book that we’ve been waiting a long time for finally has a release date! Britney Spears’ memoir has been in the works for a very long time, and we were starting to think that it might never come but it officially has a release date of October 24th. Pre-ordering is available now. Speaking of anticipation, the trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ just dropped and it is set to release this Christmas. Jessica Simpson is brewing up a comeback for her music career. She says that she wants to return to music so that her kids can see her perform on stage. Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.