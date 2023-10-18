Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Britney Spear’s new memoir comes out next week, but people already can’t stop buzzing about it. Yesterday, People Magazine revealed that Britney’s book includes details about the abortion Britney got after she and Justin Timberlake found out she was pregnant. Also tonight, Lance Bass from NSYNC was at the Cowboys/Chargers game on Monday night and when the camera panned over to him, he held up a sign that said, ‘Not Taylor Swift’ and he added ‘in case anyone was confused’ on his Instagram caption. Finally, for the audiobook version of Britney’s memoir she will narrate the introduction, but the rest will be narrated by five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.