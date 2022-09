Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Charcuterie boards have had quite the social media hype over the past couple of years but it is now time for a new type of snack board…butter. Butter boards have been trending on TikTok as the latest appetizer spread. A butter board is essentially a board with a variety of butters that are paired with breads, nuts, and fruits.