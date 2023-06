Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The new DC movie ‘The Flash’ came out this past weekend and there are brand new collectables that you can get your hands on! The collectables are from Warner Brothers Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC. They include your favorite characters from the new movie such as The Flash, Batman, Superman, and Supergirl. There are plushies, action figures, and Funko Pops. You can watch ‘The Flash’ in theatres now!