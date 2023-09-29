Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Byron Dragway will be holding the 29th World Power Wheelstanding Championship. General Manager for the Byron Dragway Jake Steder is sharing all we need to know for a super fun day. Jake explains that Power Wheelstanding is essentially people doing wheelies with their cars down a track. He says that the event is fast, exciting, and they have a ton of activities they throw into the show. This championship isn’t just for professional drivers, anyone who feels that they can do it can participate. The Wheelstanding starts at 2:00pm on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online but they can also be purchased at the gate. To learn more about the Byron Dragway or to purchase tickets to the event, please visit their website byrondragway.com.

