Job hunters hear from Rockford industry’s Women of …

State Farm faces class-action lawsuit for undervaluing …

DeKalb officer will not face charges in 2021 shooting

Army recruits sworn in at Rockford ceremony

Northern Illinois Food Bank in need of volunteers

Rockford Diocese joins Pope Francis in prayer for …

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford …

Trout fishing back on the menu for the Stateline

Illinois to pay off unemployment debt with federal …

Freeport girls’ soccer coach solicited nude photos …

Remember: Rockford has a hotline for reporting potholes