Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

As an attorney, Tim Mahoney knows a lot about laws, but can he and Michelle guess what state these wacky laws come from? Tim explains that a lot of these laws were created a long time ago and at some point, just stopped being enforced. Michelle managed to guess two states correctly! Some of these laws include illegal acts such as eating fried chicken with a fork or donkeys sleeping in your bathtub after 7pm. These laws are all over the country and it will surprise you how oddly specific some of these laws are. Tim says that Roe v Wade actually brought up a lot of dormant laws that still exist but haven’t been enforced in a really long time. If you know of any laws or cases you would like Tim Mahoney to dive into with Michelle, let us know! To learn more about Tim Mahoney, head to mahoneyandmahoney.com.