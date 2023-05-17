Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Wednesday which means it’s Game Day and Dr. Sandra Martell from the Winnebago County Health Department is with us to show the different types of jobs that exist at the Health Department. She walks us through a scenario and just with one incident there are four different occupations that can help with the issue. This game shows that the Winnebago County Health Department is a diverse group of professionals that are ready to handle any health problem. To learn more about the Winnebago County Health Department, head to publichealth.wincoil.gov.