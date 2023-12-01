Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Candlelight Concerts’ mission is to allow people to experience music in a brand-new way. They travel all around the country and they collaborate with local orchestra talent to play music from genres spanning from classical to rock and roll. Taminique got the chance to get a special look into the Candlelight Concerts Holiday show in Rockford. Candlelight is having their Holiday Special concert on December 23 at The Union. To learn more about Candlelight Concerts, head to candlelightexpress.com. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.