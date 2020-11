Rock House Kids and Carpetland USA are partnering to give kids some essentials in their stocking stuffers this holiday season! There are many kids who won’t be getting anything this year, and everything going on in the world hasn’t made it easier! This Saturday, November 7th, head to Carpetland USA to drop off hats, gloves, socks, gift cards, and other items for kids and teens. To see a full list of items, head to carpetlandusa.com or rockhousekids.org.