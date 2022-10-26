Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Our favorite pumpkin carver, Dori Davis-Beck is back with us tonight for another Halloween and to tell us all about an upcoming charity event. Dori has been carving pumpkins for over two decades and she runs Pumpkin Passions. She tells us how she has always had an eye for how a pumpkin would look like illuminated and compared it to her time as a school yearbook member looking at the photo negatives. Dori also carves things like watermelons and wood for events such as weddings. Dori also told us about an awesome charity event coming up for St Jude. The event is Sunday, October 30th from 12:31 pm to 4:31 pm at N6513 Anderson Dr Delavan, WI. The Halloween Event will include a ton of activities like a kid’s costume contest, live pumpkin carving, and a Spooky food and drink menu.