Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Staying cool is important during the summer especially in the car. Owner of Carz R Us Matt Aukes is sharing how the AC in our cars work and how they differ from car to car. Matt says that it is possible to recharge the AC ourselves, but it is important to know what kind we’re working with. He says that a lot of cars, especially newer ones don’t have the same AC equipment as other cars. Matt is also helping us Air Fry peaches for Air Fry Day. Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

– 2 peaches

– Maple syrup

– Sugar

– Salt

– Cinnamon

Directions

– Cut peaches in half and remove the seed

– Drizzle syrup

– Sprinkle sugar and salt

– Fry for 320 for 15 minutes

– Optional: serve with ice cream