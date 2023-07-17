Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Stars on Mars is a competition show that transports celebrities to the world of Mars to challenge them with missions. Celebrity chef Cat Cora is one of the ‘Celebronauts’ and she is being put to the test to see if she has what it takes to make it through Mars.

Cat says that she jumped at the chance to be on the show because ever since she was a little girl she has always been fascinated with space. She describes the show as a combination of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy and Survivor.’ The mission that Cat and her fellow Celebronauts have been assigned is to fix the damage from a meteor shower. She states that the mission is a lot of hard work, and it wasn’t easy

. She’s definitely impressed by the athleticism of her fellow Celebronauts. Cat says that she’s been noticing that the Celebronauts have been living off the rations of astronaut space food and as a professional chef she plans on whipping something up for everyone.

You can see what she means by checking out the episode tonight at 7:00pm on FOX39.