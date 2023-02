Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

This weekend, the diversity, equality, and inclusion team at the Rockford Public Library will be having a free concert and film showing of ‘Cheat You Fair: The Story of Chicago’s Maxwell Street’ at the Nordlof Center. This event is Saturday from 7:00-10:30pm and is completely free. We also want to thank everyone for sticking around for 500 episodes and we look forward to the next 500.