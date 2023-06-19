Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We hope you all enjoyed a fun and relaxing Father’s Day weekend because we definitely did. Taminique spent her weekend by playing tennis, tasting wine, and watching a movie with her mom.

The wine tasting was a free event hosted by Cattle and Cream in Cherry Valley. Taminique and her friend Tina were able to taste 5 wines for free and indulge in some of the ice cream they have.

On Sunday, Taminique took some time to relax and read a book overlooking the docks at Prairie Street. She also took some time to catch up with her mom and they watched a movie together over Facetime.

Michelle started her weekend at Rockford City Market with her friends and she was shocked at the raised price of the drink she ordered just last week.

Then she went to Octane and had a delicious sweet and sour cauliflower bowl. On Sunday, Michelle spent it with her family for Father’s Day and they rewatched her father’s segment from last week.

Let us know how you spent your weekend!