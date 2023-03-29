Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Alpine Academy of Rockford is gearing up for their annual Easter egg hunt and everyone is invited! This Saturday, the egg hunt will be at the Main Campus located at 5001 Forest View Avenue in Rockford and then Sunday it will be at the Resurrection Campus located at 811 Locust St in Rockford. Both events will include crafts, an open house, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more! The egg hunt at the Main Campus will begin at 10:00am with a registration at 9:00am and the Resurrection Campus beginning at 2:00pm. You can get more information by heading to alpineacademyofrockford.com.